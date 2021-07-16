Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Upgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TUWOY. HSBC cut shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tullow Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUWOY opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.41.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

