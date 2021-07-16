Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $20.69

Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.69, but opened at $20.03. Tuya shares last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 4,149 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tuya in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Tuya in the first quarter valued at about $89,683,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Tuya in the first quarter valued at about $86,731,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Tuya in the first quarter valued at about $69,586,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Tuya in the first quarter valued at about $60,249,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,627,000. 7.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Company Profile (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

