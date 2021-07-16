Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) versus Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Head-To-Head Review

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) and Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Tuya shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Blackbaud shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Blackbaud shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tuya and Blackbaud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuya N/A N/A N/A Blackbaud 0.32% 15.89% 3.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tuya and Blackbaud’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuya $179.87 million 61.62 -$66.91 million N/A N/A Blackbaud $913.22 million 3.78 $7.72 million $1.56 45.37

Blackbaud has higher revenue and earnings than Tuya.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tuya and Blackbaud, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuya 0 0 2 0 3.00 Blackbaud 0 3 2 0 2.40

Tuya presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.21%. Blackbaud has a consensus price target of $81.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.44%. Given Tuya’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tuya is more favorable than Blackbaud.

Summary

Blackbaud beats Tuya on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc. operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices. It also provides a wide range of cloud-based value-added services to businesses, developers, and end users to develop and manage IoT experiences. The company offers its solutions to smart home, smart business, healthcare, education, energy, and agriculture industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management. It also provides grant and award management solutions, consisting of Blackbaud Grantmaking, Blackbaud Outcomes, and Blackbaud Award Management; organizational and program management, such as Blackbaud Student Information System, Blackbaud Learning Management System, Blackbaud Enrollment Management System, Blackbaud Altru, and Blackbaud Church Management; social responsibility solutions, which includes YourCause Grants Connect and YourCause CSR; Blackbaud Merchant Services and Blackbaud Purchase Cards payment services; and Blackbaud's Intelligence for Good solutions, as well as donor acquisition, prospect research, data enrichment, and benchmarking and performance management solutions and services. It sells its solutions and related services through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

