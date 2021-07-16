TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.95. TVA Group shares last traded at C$2.92, with a volume of 2,100 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TVA.B. National Bankshares raised their target price on TVA Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on TVA Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.95.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

