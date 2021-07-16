Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Sells 1,949 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 3.1% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $42,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.29.

SCHW traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.63. 294,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,765,307. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The firm has a market cap of $124.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $948,750.00. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 25,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $1,823,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,525,007 shares of company stock valued at $107,340,344 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

