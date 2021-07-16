Twinci (TWIN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $131,826.00

Twinci (CURRENCY:TWIN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Twinci has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Twinci coin can now be bought for $1.34 or 0.00004294 BTC on major exchanges. Twinci has a total market cap of $268,175.08 and $131,826.00 worth of Twinci was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00037794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00102223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00145343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,451.25 or 1.00708872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Twinci Coin Profile

Twinci’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Twinci’s official Twitter account is @twinciio

Buying and Selling Twinci

