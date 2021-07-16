Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Short Interest Up 100.3% in June

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,960,000 shares, an increase of 100.3% from the June 15th total of 15,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

In other news, Director Thomas Siering sold 52,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $378,678.48. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,613,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,495,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,456,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,108,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,767,000 after purchasing an additional 994,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 852.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 714,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 639,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

TWO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.37. 8,410,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,474,143. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

