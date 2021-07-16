U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Lessened by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,205,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 221,148 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 5.5% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of U.S. Bancorp worth $66,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $1,130,533.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $57.95. The company had a trading volume of 238,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,255. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.81. The company has a market capitalization of $86.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.10.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

