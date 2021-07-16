U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.36. U.S. Energy shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 855,882 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a negative net margin of 240.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, the Permian Basin in New Mexico, the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, and in the Gulf Coast of Texas.

