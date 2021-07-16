Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Holdings Increased by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,218 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up about 4.0% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $19,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after buying an additional 20,549,153 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after buying an additional 14,728,949 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after buying an additional 12,142,683 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,053,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,360 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nomura started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.31.

UBER traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $46.88. The company had a trading volume of 430,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,067,644. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.48 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.28.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.