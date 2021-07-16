Ubex One Day Volume Reaches $397,716.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a total market cap of $957,295.04 and approximately $397,716.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,947,475,317 coins and its circulating supply is 3,329,856,565 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

