Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Short Interest Up 77.8% in June

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the June 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,189,706,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UBQU remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 928,980,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,157,063. Ubiquitech Software has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

About Ubiquitech Software

Ubiquitech Software Corp. develops Internet marketing and sales software solutions in the United States. The company's Internet sales technologies include Blue Crush Monetization System that creates advertising platforms and improves existing platforms to increase sales; InternationalFortune.com, a lead generation portal for currency trading companies, hedge funds, and other asset managers worldwide; and Blue Crush Connect, a social network that rewards and incentivizes customers.

