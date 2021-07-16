UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 2,182 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Moelis & Company worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MC. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 18,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $1,038,488.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,368. 17.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

Shares of MC stock opened at $54.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.20. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $59.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The company had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.60%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.