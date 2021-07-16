UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of 1Life Healthcare worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $26.60 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 1.30.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ONEM shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $186,681.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $1,241,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,436.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,861 shares of company stock worth $2,098,812 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

