UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $47.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,522,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ANF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.