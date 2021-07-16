UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Kornit Digital worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 134.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.60.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $116.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.93 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

