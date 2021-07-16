UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 2,518 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 375,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,676,000 after acquiring an additional 105,292 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $6,835,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,564,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,306,000 after acquiring an additional 22,348 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 757,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,764,000 after acquiring an additional 223,709 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of BHVN opened at $120.36 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a one year low of $57.66 and a one year high of $123.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.11.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.