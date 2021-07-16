UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Ambarella worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMBA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $94.83 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $137.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.62.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,195 shares of company stock worth $2,565,054 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ambarella in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.42.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.