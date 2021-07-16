UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,063 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schneider National worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 278.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.85.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.78%. Schneider National’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

