UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,219 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Patterson Companies worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,903,000 after acquiring an additional 896,133 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Patterson Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,790,000 after acquiring an additional 104,852 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,154,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its position in Patterson Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,035,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,075,000 after acquiring an additional 48,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $24,602,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.43.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,828 shares of company stock valued at $205,144. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PDCO. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

