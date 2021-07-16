UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,288 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 32.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.50. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 35.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

