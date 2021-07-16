UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,427 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $26.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.66. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 15,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $379,411.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,166 shares of company stock worth $3,612,014. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

