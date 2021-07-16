UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.37 Million Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 64,049 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.27% of Kosmos Energy worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,076,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,267,000 after acquiring an additional 866,671 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,875,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,257,000 after acquiring an additional 610,519 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,834,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,450,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,873,000 after acquiring an additional 653,577 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,237,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after acquiring an additional 613,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KOS. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

In other Kosmos Energy news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 596,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KOS opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 3.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. Equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

