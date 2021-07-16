UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 233,688 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Casella Waste Systems worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,431,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,756 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,694,000 after acquiring an additional 695,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,200,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,895,000 after buying an additional 722,541 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 44.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,094,000 after buying an additional 365,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 470.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,053,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,944,000 after buying an additional 868,417 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $63.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 69.77, a P/E/G ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.79. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CWST shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

