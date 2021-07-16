UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of GATX worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.51. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $59.32 and a 52 week high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.64%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GATX shares. TheStreet lowered GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In other news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,636.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,784.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $2,702,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,916 shares of company stock worth $6,019,438 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GATX

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

