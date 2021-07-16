UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,457 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 14,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $138,579.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 31,605 shares of company stock worth $278,268 and have sold 112,596 shares worth $1,129,525. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.64. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

