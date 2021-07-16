UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,690 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 140,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,660,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 88.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 770,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,332,000 after buying an additional 360,721 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,207,000 after buying an additional 15,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $240,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,824.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $554,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $956,050. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

CORT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

