UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 19,106 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 19,106 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 43,290 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold Hamm acquired 76,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,636,472.42. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,551 shares of company stock worth $1,770,946. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $40.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.64.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLR. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.