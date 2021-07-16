UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,042,457 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 90.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,042,457 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Coherus BioSciences worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 130,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 140,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell bought 3,700 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

CHRS opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.87. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. The company had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

