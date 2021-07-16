UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 212,535 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 212,535 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Antero Resources worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 128.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,758 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $23,045,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,431.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,130,862 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,762 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,114,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 395,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 745,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AR opened at $14.06 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $15.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.95 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AR. TD Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

