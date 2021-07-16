UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,386 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of 2U worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWOU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 109.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 236.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $2,121,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.80. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. 2U’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.56.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

