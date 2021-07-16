UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,846 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Walker & Dunlop worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5.3% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on WD shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $100.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.80. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 206.85 and a quick ratio of 206.85.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

