UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 5,160 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Kodiak Sciences worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 63.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $3,685,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $986,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Shares of KOD opened at $87.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.39. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98). Analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $773,257.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 21,997 shares of company stock worth $2,024,443 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KOD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.86.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.