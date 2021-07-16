UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 556 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of Enstar Group worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Enstar Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $252.77 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $148.56 and a 1 year high of $269.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.64.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 77.04% and a return on equity of 40.31%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

