UGAS Price Tops $0.0153 (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $131,531.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

