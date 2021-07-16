Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Director Sells $395,780,805.67 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Director S Robson Walton sold 2,906,093 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $395,780,805.67.
Shares of RARE stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.83 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 1.87.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RARE shares. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.81.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.
