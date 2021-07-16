Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Director Sells $395,780,805.67 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Director S Robson Walton sold 2,906,093 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $395,780,805.67.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.83 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 1.87.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 152,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after purchasing an additional 96,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RARE shares. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.81.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

