Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Update

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 78.7% from the June 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of UMICY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,113. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13. Umicore has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $15.70.

Get Umicore alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on UMICY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. AlphaValue raised shares of Umicore to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Umicore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Umicore presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.