Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. increased their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, OTR Global raised Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.45.

Shares of UAA stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,314,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,537. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth $31,000. 39.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

