Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 84.3% from the June 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 153.0 days.

UNIEF remained flat at $$12.15 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36. Uni-Select has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $12.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Uni-Select from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

