Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Market Cap Achieves $12.00 Million (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market capitalization of $12.00 million and $38,224.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00037930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00102671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00145360 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,411.93 or 0.99969600 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

