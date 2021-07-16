UniFarm Market Capitalization Tops $2.26 Million (UFARM)

UniFarm (CURRENCY:UFARM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One UniFarm coin can currently be bought for about $0.0588 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniFarm has traded flat against the dollar. UniFarm has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $17,644.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00039411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00108404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00145963 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,027.58 or 1.00051325 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

UniFarm Profile

UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

