Unifi Protocol DAO Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for $6.61 or 0.00020968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $27.49 million and approximately $14.66 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00034622 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00236406 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00032897 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00012066 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,159,091 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

