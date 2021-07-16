UniLend Achieves Market Cap of $14.55 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. UniLend has a total market cap of $14.55 million and $324,190.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UniLend has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001779 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,134,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

