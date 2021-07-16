Unilever (LON:ULVR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 4,359 ($56.95). Unilever shares last traded at GBX 4,350 ($56.83), with a volume of 2,808,000 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,524.17 ($59.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of £113.57 billion and a PE ratio of 23.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,282.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a GBX 37.10 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.89%.

About Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

