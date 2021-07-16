uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Sells $163,320.00 in Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $163,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alexander Edward Kuta III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get uniQure alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $212,580.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00.

QURE traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $26.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,660. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.22. uniQure has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 366.00%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. uniQure’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. uniQure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in uniQure by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in uniQure by 2,292.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.