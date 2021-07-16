Uniswap Trading 21.4% Lower This Week (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Uniswap coin can currently be bought for about $16.56 or 0.00052052 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $9.73 billion and $379.29 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000280 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000697 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000085 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,311,348 coins. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Uniswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

