United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.00 Per Share

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of United Airlines in a report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $7.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.57) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Argus downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

UAL stock opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.61. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,032,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Airlines by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after acquiring an additional 685,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,271,000 after acquiring an additional 556,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,889,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

