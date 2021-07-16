United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,578 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.43% of United States Brent Oil Fund worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at about $19,024,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in United States Brent Oil Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 223,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 57,481 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $996,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BNO opened at $18.88 on Friday. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.38.

