UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $515.00 at Raymond James

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $435.00 to $515.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.60% from the company’s previous close.

UNH has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.13.

UNH stock opened at $420.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $406.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.25, for a total transaction of $1,601,000.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,801 shares of company stock worth $7,069,698 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

