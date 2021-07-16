Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 142,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,613,366 shares.The stock last traded at $11.13 and had previously closed at $10.84.

UNIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). On average, equities research analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Uniti Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 242,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

